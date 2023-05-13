Spurs eyeing manager 'brimming with ideas' for permanent role - Sky Sports











Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with Julian Nagelsmann, but that came to an end on Friday night.

Multiple leading journalists and outlets reported that Spurs will not be pursuing the 37-year-old.

The news hasn’t gone down particularly well among the Tottenham faithful.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nonetheless, there are plenty of names still doing the rounds regarding the Spurs vavancy.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are even considering giving the permanent position to Ryan Mason.

Tottenham also like the look of Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, added Sky Sports.

‘Fizzing with energy’

And so the Tottenham search for a new permanent manager rumbles on, with a main candidate now out of contention.

The prospect of Mason taking the Spurs role on a permanent basis appears to have split the fanbase.

Some seem happy enough, considering he has done a decent job as caretaker manager over two spells.

Others aren’t so keen, with some saying they’d rather Mason go elsewhere to get experience first.

However, you can’t deny that the 31-year-old loves Tottenham, and the players love him too.

Charlie Eccleshare recently told the View From The Lane podcast that the Spurs players are big fans of Mason.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“Mason clearly is brimming with ideas and he’s fizzing with energy,” he said.

“He’s excited by this and is really relishing being able to put his ideas over to the players.

“And they, from everything I’m told, they really like him and they’ve been really impressed with him.

“But ultimately he needs to get results.”

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully there’s be a good – and quick – resolution.