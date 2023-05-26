Spurs eyeing 'interesting' manager who delivers 'really attractive' football - Sky journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as a potential new manager.

Although Spurs have been linked with the 57-year-old for a while now, it looks as though they’ve intensified their interest.

This is in wake of Arne Slot publicly declaring his intention to stay at Feyenoord after weeks of seemingly being the frontrunner for Tottenham.

On Thursday, Sky Sports looked at some of the names said to be on the Spurs list, which included Postecoglou.

Lyall Thomas said on Sky Sports News – via the website – the club is looking for someone to bring the “Tottenham way” back.

Namely, fast-flowing, attacking and exciting football for the fans.

He speculated that, “rather than looking for Pochettino No. 2”, Spurs are looking for “the best elements of the Pochettino era” to reintroduce.

“Ange Postecoglou, I think, is an interesting one at Celtic,” said Thomas.

“He’s certainly somebody that the players really like at Celtic. We understand he’s popular up there.

“He’s done good things at the clubs he’s been at and implemented a really attractive style of football.”

‘There are a lot of people at City who really rate him’

The prospect of Postecoglou joining Tottenham appears to have split the fanbase.

Nonetheless, he wouldn’t be a bad shout for Spurs. As Thomas says, he has had success everywhere he’s been.

The Celtic fans absolutely love him, and the players seem like they’d run through a brick wall for him.

Postecoglou plays attractive football and also has a great transfer strategy, picking up so many gems for Celtic.

Last year, New York Times journalist Rory Smith said the Australian has admirers at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m not even sure it would be teams lower down in the Premier League (who would be interested),” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live via Fox Sports and the Daily Mail.

“Ange Postecoglou is not going to get the Man City job, but there are a lot of people at City who really rate him.

“That actually says all you need to know about how well regarded he is within coaching circles.

“He worked for Yokohama Marinos which is the City Football Group team in the J-League. They think he’s really, really good.

“I’d be staggered if Pep (Guardiola) left in the summer or next summer if they gave it to Postecoglou, but there are people there who will tell you he’s a really gifted manager.”