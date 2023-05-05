Spurs eyeing £60m attacker who's been learning from Son Heung-min - report











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Premier League attacking star Harvey Barnes as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer.

Tottenham, along with Aston Villa are very interested in the Leicester City player according to The Daily Mail. The 25 year-old is valued at £60million by his club.

With the Foxes in the bottom three, this value could drop if they get relegated as they will no doubt need to generate some funds.

Spurs have been poor this season and lack a creator in their midfield. What is good about Barnes is that he can also play as a right winger too.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham interested in Harvey Barnes

Tottenham have managed to battle for the top six this season. Despite this, top four looks like it will not happen and this is a huge requirement for the club.

A huge reason for this has been the lack of depth in their squad. They have not been able to compete in all competitions and this is a big issue.

Spurs have some great attackers but they are definitely missing some quality up front. Barnes could definitely bring something different to the club.

The Englishman, who was called “unbelievable” by Jurgen Klopp is definitely loved by Leicester fans.

Despite the club sitting in the relegation zone, he has been one of few shining lights in the team. He has managed 10 goals and one assist in the Premier League this season.

The 25 year-old will no doubt be a great addition for Spurs should they be able to sign him in the summer window. He would add some great attacking quality to a team who desperately rely on Harry Kane.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

‘Adding that to my game’

Barnes has previously spoken of admiring Son Heung-min – and how he looks to add what the Spurs ace does to his game.

“I look at it and think ‘how many times can I get in-behind more’?” he told Sky Sports.

“Making runs in-behind, I think if you look last year, with (Mohamed) Salah and Son, the amount of goals they scored.

“I think they are two of the best in the league in running in-behind and getting them balls in dangerous positions, so for me, taking bits out of their games.

“Why are they scoring so many goals? What are they doing? And adding that to my game.”