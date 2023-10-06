Spurs eyeing 51-year-old who has ‘Sporting Director of the Year’ award on his CV

Tottenham Hotspur remain in pursuit of a new director of football to fill the vacancy vacated by Fabio Paratici earlier this year.

Now, according to The Independent, Spurs have set their sights on an individual who won a Sporting Director of the Year award a few years ago.

Apparently, Tottenham are eyeing Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also in pursuit.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spurs did a good job in getting their house in order over the summer. Ange Postecoglou came in and he has proven a revelation along with his summer signings.

In addition, Tottenham have also finally appointed Scott Munn as their new chief football officer after some delays.

Now, the last piece of the puzzle is a new director of football who’ll help Daniel Levy, Munn and Postecoglou out.

‘Strong reputation’

As per The Independent, Berta “has earned a strong reputation in the game for bringing shape to Atletico’s previously haphazard recruitment”.

Meanwhile, Football Transfers noted how the 51-year-old “has brought huge success to the club with his negotiations”.

In 2019, Berta won the Sporting Director of the Year accolade at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Photo by Óscar J.Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

He has been at Atletico Madrid for a decade, serving as technical director for four years through two Champions League finals.

Berta then earned a promotion to sporting director in 2017, where he continues to impress.

All in all, he seems a great shout for Tottenham, though competition will likely be fierce from the likes of Man United and PSG.