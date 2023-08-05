Spurs eyeing £100m-rated ace deemed ‘one of the best strikers in Europe’ – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur could potentially have a very eventful weekend on the cards.

At the last count, Spurs were pondering whether to accept Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Harry Kane.

On top of that, there are at least three players who are reportedly on their way to join Tottenham.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Micky van de Ven, Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips are all said to be closing in on transfers to Spurs.

Then you have your less concrete speculation, which players who could potentially be targets as the domino pieces fall.

Obviously if Kane leaves, Tottenham will have some gargantuan shoes to fill in terms of who’ll lead the Lilywhites line.

According to journalist Paul Brown, Ivan Toney is a player who Spurs are “definitely” looking at this summer.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular career trajectory at the highest level over the past few years.

Toney has 68 goals and 21 assists for Brentford since joining them in September 2020.

Last season, he bagged 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League games for the Bees.

However, Toney is currently unavailable for selection. In May, he was banned from football for eight months.

This was in wake of a guilty verdict in relation to 232 betting breaches, as per Sky Sports.

Although Toney is unavailable to play until the New Year, speculation linking him with a big move continues.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown said Spurs were tracking the striker for a possible move in the next window.

He said: “I think a lot of clubs would like to see Toney come back from his ban, get a few months of football under his belt, see if he’s still the same player or not, and whether it looks like he could go on to be someone who joins the real elite.

“I would be surprised if Spurs went straight in for him. I think it will be a strange one to do when their need is for someone straight away. But further down the line, I think he’s someone they’re definitely keeping an eye on.”

Our view

Toney would no doubt be a good shout for Tottenham once he’s back from his suspension.

He is prolific in the Premier League, has made his England debut, and is heading into his prime.

Simon Jordan has previously told talkSPORT that Toney is ‘one of the best strikers in Europe’.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

In terms of price tag, however, this is a bit of an uncertainty.

Thomas Frank previously said Toney was worth £100million, but a combination of this suspension and a contract that expires in 2024 could have a big impact on his valuation.

Let’s see what happens in the coming months. It’s unlikely Spurs will move for him now as they’d need an instant replacement for Kane if he leaves.

Further down the line, he could be a good addition to the Tottenham ranks.