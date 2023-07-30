Spurs eyed ‘incredible’ £43m Spain star to replace player this summer – but would only pay £17.2m

Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing Unai Simon as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris, but were only willing to pay £17.2 million for the Spain international.

That is according to a report from AS, which notes that Al Hilal are working on a deal to now take the 26-year-old to Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham appear to have secured their long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris in Guglielmo Vicario. However, they were linked with a few names before landing the Italian.

Tottenham were keen on Unai Simon before signing Vicario

And it seems that one of the players they were keen on landing was Unai Simon. The goalkeeper has seemingly got the green light to leave Athletic this summer.

AS reports that Tottenham were only prepared to pay £17.2 million for Simon. Athletic meanwhile, would ideally like up to £43 million for their academy graduate.

Spurs have now signed Vicario. But Simon looks to be in with a good chance of sealing a move away in this window, with Al Hilal working on a potential deal. But the Basque club and Simon are keen to agree a deal.

Vicario arguably faces a tough enough task at Tottenham. He is replacing a captain and club legend in Lloris. And even though the Frenchman had not been in the best form in recent years, he is going to leave a big void.

What will also add to the pressure is the links with other goalkeepers in the window. And Simon would have been someone plenty of Tottenham fans would have been very happy with.

On his day, he is an ‘incredible‘ talent. He is superb with his feet. And he would have arguably been a really exciting addition for Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

But clearly, Tottenham felt that Vicario was an even better option ahead of a new chapter for the club.