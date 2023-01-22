Spurs could make player-plus-cash bid for Nicolo Zaniolo - Romano











Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to include a player in their bid to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Twitter that Spurs are looking to land the Roma star on loan with an option to buy.

Zaniolo continues to be heavily linked with a move away from the Giallorossi during the January transfer window. He has not had the best season for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tottenham want the 23-year-old. Reports from Gianluca Di Marzio this week claimed that Spurs want to take the Italy international on loan with a potential obligation to buy depending on certain conditions.

Roma are open to letting the attacking midfielder leave. However, they only want to let Zaniolo go on a permanent deal. And they want a fee of up to £35 million.

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham are continuing to pursue an initial loan deal for Zaniolo. An Romano has now suggested that they are working on finding a way to make a bid Roma are happy with.

Here is what Romano has posted on social media on Sunday…

Tottenham are discussing a potential loan deal for Nicoló Zaniolo, including an option to buy — Roma only want permanent deal proposals as things stand. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Understand Spurs are also prepared to offer one player as part of the deal — Roma want €35/40m fee. pic.twitter.com/cIxTcCMTlT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2023

It is not clear which players Tottenham have offered. However, it does appear that Antonio Conte is open to the idea of letting certain players leave in this window.

The Times reported this week that Spurs have put forward a player-plus-cash bid for Pedro Porro. And the names Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga and Bryan Gil were mentioned, seemingly suggesting that they would be available.

Perhaps it would be little surprise if a similar group could feature in a potential bid for Zaniolo.

It is becoming clear that Spurs need to overhaul their squad. They have been punished for having a poor amount of depth this season.

Zaniolo has had a tough time with Roma. But he is an ‘incredible‘ talent. So it makes sense that Tottenham are making a big effort to win the race.