Spurs could make January move for 24-year-old told by PL rival he may not play for them this season

Tottenham Hotspur could make a fresh move for Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window, after the defender was told that he may not play for Chelsea this season.

That is according to a report from Football London, which notes that the 24-year-old is facing exile from the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge after refusing a move on deadline day.

Trevoh Chalobah remains at Chelsea after a chaotic final few hours in the window. Football London reports that a move to Bayern Munich fell through due to the Blues’ £50 million asking price. And Chalobah subsequently rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest.

It now appears that Mauricio Pochettino is not planning to consider Chalobah for his plans anytime soon. In fact, Football London reports that he has been told that there is a chance that he will not play for Chelsea again this season.

Tottenham could make move for Chalobah in January

Chelsea want to sell Chalobah in January. And Football London reports that long-term admirers Tottenham could look to make a move for him in the winter.

Spurs did not manage to bring in another centre-back on deadline day. They also missed out on the chance to strengthen their midfield ranks as the hours ticked down.

So January may well prove to be a busy window for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Obviously, Chalobah could play as a centre-back or further forward.

The asking price does appear to be fairly steep. He is a talented player. But it potentially says something that Chelsea are bracing themselves to not use him at all this season.

That may give Tottenham hope – if they do make a move – that a compromise can be reached. But they will also be aware that a lot could change by the time the January transfer window opens.