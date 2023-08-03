Spurs could let player stay at current club on loan as they move one step away from sealing deal

Tottenham Hotspur could let Alejo Veliz stay at Rosario Central on loan until January as they look to win the race to sign the striker this summer.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that Spurs’ first offer for the 19-year-old fell just below the £12.9 million which would have triggered a release clause in his contract.

Tottenham appear to be working on a move to sign Veliz. Calciomercato reports that a number of clubs are interested in the teenager.

But Spurs appear to have put themselves on pole position to seal a deal. According to the report, they may agree to let Veliz stay in Argentina on loan for the rest of the year.

Of course, Tottenham fans may have slightly mixed feelings about the links with Veliz. He looks to be a very exciting talent with a very high ceiling. However, he is unlikely to play much of a role in the immediate future.

Tottenham still have plenty to do this summer. So spending €15 million to sign a striker with one eye on the future may not sit right with some of the supporters.

However, one of the key reasons Ange Postecoglou was so successful at Celtic was that he produced a number of incredibly inspired signings along the way.

Several of those players came in from leagues with a much lower profile. And they were hardly household names before making their moves to Parkhead.

It is not entirely clear whether Postecoglou is the person pushing for Tottenham to sign Veliz. But you would imagine that he will definitely be aware of the player – who actually plays alongside Giovani Lo Celso’s brother at Rosario.

And if he is not quite ready for the Premier League, a loan move may be an inspired call.