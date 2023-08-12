Spurs could finally launch bid for ‘incredible’ target thanks to Kane sale – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be the subject of a lot of transfer speculation over the next few weeks.

With Harry Kane leaving Spurs for a new adventure, the Lilywhites must – and will – focus on incomings.

Obviously a new striker – maybe two – will be the priority for Tottenham, but they could look to other positions too.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Defence has long been an issue for Spurs, but they’ve already brought in reinforcements in that area.

Micky van de Ven joined Tottenham at the start of the week. That seems so long ago now in wake of the Kane saga.

Spurs also landed Ashley Phillips, one of the best young defenders in the country, and he looks like a future star.

There’s another defender they’ve apparently been wanting for a while. Namely, Perr Schuurs of Torino.

La Stampa’s Francesco Manassero recently told Tuttomercatoweb that Spurs have been on his case “for months”.

Now, with the money from the Kane deal, Tottenham could finally launch a bid to take the 23-year-old to N17.

‘One of the best’

Schuurs is certainly a good shout for Spurs. extremely talented, young, physically imposing and relatively inexpensive.

He made 30 Serie A appearances for Torino last season, quickly hitting the ground running following his move from Ajax.

As per a 90Min report from before his move to Italy, he was ‘viewed as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Netherlands.’

There have also been comparisons to Virgil van Dijk, which is testament to how talented and imposing Schuurs is.

In terms of price tag, Torino Granata has reported a valuation of €35million to €40million for the ‘incredible‘ Dutchman.

Tottenham could potentially get themselves one of the best young defenders in Europe for around £35million.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Obviously the priority will be up front, and this is likely where the transfer focus will be in the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, if they can work something out and save some of the Kane money for a Schuurs bid, that would be especially great in the long run.

With Van de Ven, Romero and Schuurs in their ranks, the Tottenham defence will certainly look a lot tougher.