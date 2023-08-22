Spurs captain Son Heung-min ‘made a point’ with what he did at full-time vs Manchester United

It is being reported that Tottenham captain Son Heung-min did something very intriguing after the final whistle on the weekend.

It was the first Premier League match for Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it was a great performance as they picked up a win.

They beat rivals Manchester United and that means the club have four points from two games. This is a very respectable points tally after two difficult games.

It has been a good start for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and new captain Son and they will be hoping it continues.

What Spurs captain Son Heung-min did after full-time

Son took over as captaining after top striker Kane moved to Bundesliga champions and giants Bayern Munich.

Fans of the club will be intrigued to see what he did after full-time following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Football.London reported: “After the final whistle, Son made a point of finding every single one of his Spurs team-mates on the pitch to give them a hug and say a few words to them all, Pape Matar Sarr – who he calls ‘Little Sonny’ – getting plenty of encouragement after his goalscoring display.”

This is really good to see and it shows that the South Korean winger has all the qualities to succeed as a captain at the club.

When he took over this summer, Postecoglou made some big changes. He is planning to rebuild the squad and get them back into Europe.

Hopefully this happens sooner rather than later and it looks like it could happen this season if the North London club keep up their good form.