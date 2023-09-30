Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted at game time for Bryan Gil when he returns from injury.

The Spurs boss, speaking ahead of the Premier League meeting with Liverpool, believes the 21-year-old has the right attributes to fit into his team.

Postecoglou, speaking at his pre-match presser as per football.london, says Gil‘s presence in the squad is “beneficial”, especially in wake of Ivan Perisic’s injury.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Spurs talent went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

Gil was hoping for the chance to impress the new Tottenham boss in pre-season, but has not been able to do so due to the injury.

The Spaniard also missed Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

‘Can certainly fit into our structure’

However, Postecoglou has allayed fears about what could happen to Gil in terms of game time once he returns.

“He’s been a bit unfortunate in that pretty much since the start of pre-season he’s had a couple of injuries that haven’t allowed him to train with the team,” said the Spurs boss.

“He had a good year last year away from here and he certainly plays in a position where guys with his attributes can certainly fit into our structure.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“It’ll be good to see Bryan getting up to speed over the next couple of weeks, training with the team and then, obviously with Ivan going down, we’re one down in those wide areas so having him at the club is certainly beneficial.”

Our view

Gil joined Tottenham in 2021 and has showed glimpses of ‘dazzling‘ quality, leading Spurs icon Graham Roberts to call him a “little superstar“.

Admittedly, he hasn’t really kicked on since then, but then again, few players did under the previous Spurs managers.

Postecoglou has given chances to Tottenham players who were previously on the fringes, to great effect. Just look how well Yves Bissouma is doing now, for instance.

Hopefully it’ll be the same with Gil. It’s good to hear that Postecoglou seems keen on making use of him when he’s available again.