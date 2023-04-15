‘Spurs aren’t expecting’: Journalist makes a claim about what Tottenham are expecting regarding Dele Alli now











Dele Alli’s career has gone well and truly off the rails.

The Everton midfielder has gone AWOL from Besiktas, and, in all honesty, it looks as though he may never play another top-level game at this point.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Natalie Sawyer has provided a bit of insight into Alli’s situation and the view from within Tottenham regarding the ex-England star.

Spurs, of course, still have a stake in Alli’s future as they’re owed add-ons from the deal that saw him join Everton last January should he meet certain performance-based landmarks.

However, according to Sawyer, Spurs aren’t expecting to receive any money from this deal now as they don’t think Alli has any sort of future at Everton.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs not expecting any cash

Sawyer spoke about Alli’s situation.

“It is so disheartening and sad to hear this about him. Everton are expected to pay £10m to Tottenham for Dele Alli if he makes 20 appearances in the Premier League for Everton they will have to pay that fee, but Spurs aren’t even expecting that money because it seems as though his future at Everton, well there isn’t one at present,” Sawyer said.

What a waste

Dele Alli is a huge waste of talent, and, from Spurs’ point of view, a huge waste of potential profit.

At one point, Alli was genuinely looking like a £100m player after winning back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards, but Spurs kept hold of him rather than cashing in.

Within a couple of years, Alli’s stock had fallen off a cliff, and he moved to Everton on a free transfer with add-ons, and it looks as though not a single one of those additional clauses will be activated.

Dele Alli’s career is a case study in what not to do as a professional footballer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

