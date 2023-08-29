Tottenham could still do with more defensive additions, and they’re not giving up on making that happen just yet.

Indeed, after a poor campaign at the back last time around, Spurs still need to bring more defenders to north London, and one man who has consistently been linked with a move to Tottenham is Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Fulham defender is said to be close to joining Monaco, but according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Tottenham still haven’t given up on signing the £13m defender despite the fact Monaco are edging closer to getting this one done.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Spurs not giving up

Bailey shared what he knows about Tosin.

“No, it doesn’t appear so. It’s our understanding that Spurs are still trying to sign Tosin Adarabioyo. Tosin is in the sights for Spurs, during these talks Spurs offered Eric Dier to Fulham, but unfortunately for Fulham, Eric Dier wasn’t keen. He’s only got a year left Dier, he’s a clever lad and he’s weighing up his options. He has a lot of options abroad Eric Dier,” Bailey said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Not impossible

This move to Monaco may be advanced, but if we’ve learned anything from this summer’s transfer window it’s that it’s never over until a contract is signed.

We’ve seen so many hijacks this summer from Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea to Tottenham themselves pinching Manor Solomon from Fulham.

You can never give up until the fat lady sings, and until Tosin is officially a Monaco player, it appears as though Tottenham will still be in this race.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on right up until deadline day.