Spurs ace Micky van de Ven shares verdict on Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has praised Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk on international duty.

The Spurs summer signing could soon make his debut for the Netherlands and potentially play alongside the Reds star.

This summer, Van Dijk has become a double captain, wearing the armband for both Liverpool and the Oranje.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Van de Ven – who arrived at Tottenham from Wolfsburg – has looked bright for Spurs alongside Cristian Romero.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has rewarded Van de Ven with a place in his squad for their upcoming September qualifiers.

The Oranje host Greece in Eindhoven in Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier before facing the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Van de Ven, speaking at a pre-match press conference, believes he “can get even better” training with players such as the Anfield star.

“I train here with defenders like Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake,” he said, as per Dutch outlet NU and translated by football.london.

“These are players with fantastic careers, I can 100 percent learn something from them.

“I have travelled a special path, but it is far from over. Here I can get even better at Oranje.”

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to see Van de Ven get the chance to learn from one of the best defenders in the world in Van Dijk.

The £240,000-a-week Liverpool ace has enjoyed a stellar career, progressing in quality as well as clubs. He still has a lot to give to his club and country.

Meanwhile, Van de Ven is at the start of what will hopefully be a career just as good as that of his Reds counterpart.