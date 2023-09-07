Spurs ace could make international debut this week; one stat is second-best in PL so far

Tottenham Hotspur made a number of signings this summer as Ange Postecoglou sought to bolster his ranks.

The likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon all joined Spurs over the past few months.

Tottenham also brought in a goalkeeping reinforcement amid Hugo Lloris’ desire to leave the club.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Guglielmo Vicario joined Spurs to a somewhat mixed reaction, but he has quickly won a lot of fans over.

The 26-year-old has kept two clean sheets in his opening four games, and his distribution has looked great.

Vicario is also capable of outstanding stops, such as the one against Burnley in the 56th minute.

On top of that, the £17million man’s attitude has been great. He’s passionate, hungry and eager to keep improving.

‘Solid addition’

Now, with the international break upon us, Vicario could potentially make his international debut.

He is part of the Italy squad that will face North Macedonia and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Whoscored have published an article about which players could make their international debuts in the current break, and it featured the Spurs stopper.

‘While Italy’s number one spot is seemingly sewn up for years to come, with Gianluigi Donnarumma first choice for the Azzurri, Luciano Spalletti’s appointment as Italy boss last month presents those vying for a regular spot for the defending European champions with the chance to force their way into the reckoning.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

‘Guglielmo Vicario is one of those looking to earn a first senior cap. The 26-year-old has proven a solid addition for a Tottenham side that has picked up 10 points from the opening four games, returning a save success rate of 84.2%; only Alisson (90%) has earned better.’

Obviously it’s early days, but Vicario has done well at Tottenham so far, following his impressive stint at Empoli.

Last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things at the club. Let’s hope he can carry on at Spurs and for the reigning Euro 2020 champions.