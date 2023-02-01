Sporting Lisbon's top scorer now reacts after Pedro Porro leaves them and joins Tottenham











Sporting Lisbon’s top goal scorer Pedro Goncalves has now reacted after Pedro Porro left the club to join Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Antonio Conte finally got his man on deadline day as Spurs managed to salvage a deal to sign Porro.

David Ornstein had reported that the Portuguese giants moved the goalposts after the two clubs reached an agreement, leading to the deal breaking down.

But Tottenham eventually got what is an important signing over the line as they attempt to address their woes at right wing-back.

Porro had been a standout performer for the Lisbon-based side this season, racking up 11 assists and three goals.

The Spaniard topped the charts for assists at the club, but Goncalves is their leading goal scorer and he has now reacted to Porro’s move to north London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Goncalves reacts to Porro joining Tottenham

Porro posted a picture of himself in a Spurs shirt on Instagram last night after his move had been announced by the club.

He wrote: “I have arrived, to work, and may there be many victories and conquests! Let’s go guys.”

And Goncalves responded beneath the post: “Now yes, I will miss you!” alongside a heart eyed emoji.

Porro also posted a heartfelt farewell to Sporting on his Instagram account, with his former teammates flocking beneath the post to wish him well.

It’s no surprise that Goncalves will miss having Sporting’s most creative player in their side. He’s clearly benefited from playing alongside Porro this season and has managed to net nine goals in the Liga Portugal.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Spurs will be hoping Porro can have a similar kind of impact in north London, after their options at right wing-back have struggled this season.

The Spaniard could make his debut against his former side this weekend, with Tottenham set to host Manchester City in the Premier League.

