Tottenham want to sign Brennan Johnson this summer.

Ange Postecoglou is apparently very keen on the Welsh forward, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding this potential deal.

Indeed, many are excited about the prospect of a new £50m attacker arriving at Tottenham, but within Nottingham Forest there are differing views on Johnson’s ability.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, some within Forest genuinely believe that Johnson is headed to the very top, but some have been more disparaging with their assessment of the player, labelling him as a mere pace merchant who relies heavily on his natural speed.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Differing views

Gold shared what he’s heard from people at Forest about the young attacker.

“I’ve spoken to various people around Forest and it is interesting because there is a variety of opinions. Some say that he has a very high ceiling and he can become the player that I have spoken about, but others say that he just relies on his pace,” Gold said.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Risky

It’s always a huge risk when you’re signing a player who is described as being reliant on his pace, because they’re only ever one bad injury away from declining massively.

Take someone like Michael Owen for example – not that he was wholly reliant on his pace, but he even admits that after a knee injury in 2006, he wasn’t the same player afterwards because he’d lost a yard.

Of course, some players of this ilk can get through their entire careers without issues, but, sadly, the reality is that these pacey players are prone to injuries that can be career-changing.

Let’s hope that Johnson proves himself to be more than just a speed merchant if he heads to Spurs.