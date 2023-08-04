‘Spectacular’ player who left Tottenham this summer has now snubbed Wolves

After leaving Tottenham Hotspur Lucas Moura rejected the chance to sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers, instead opting for his boyhood side Sao Paulo.

That’s according to Moura’s agent who was speaking to UOL in Brazil.

Moura’s agent said, aside from Sao Paulo, the winger had offers from Wolves, CF Monterrey and Los Angeles FC.

Junior Pedroso, Moura’s agent, instead revealed that the player opted for his boyhood team on significantly lower wages.

Tottenham fans may have been sad to see the 30-year-old leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

Moura had some incredible highs with the club including that famous performance against Ajax in the Champions League.

It may also be a shame from a Premier League point of view that the forward opted not to prolong his stay.

Wolves themselves have seen something of an exodus this summer with Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jiminez all notable names to leave.

‘Spectacular’ Moura would have been a strong addition to their depleted squad but one can’t help but admire the romance behind his move home to Brazil.

Perhaps Moura didn’t snub Wolves, rather he chose to return to Sao Paulo after leaving Tottenham.

Moura chose to join Sao Paulo over Wolves after leaving Tottenham

Tottenham do now have a plethora of wingers this season so it’s no surprise that there wasn’t too much clamour for Moura to stay.

Tottenham have picked up Manor Solomon on a free and secured the permanent services of Dejan Kulusevski.

And if that’s not enough competition for places, Bryan Gil has also returned from loan and other new signing James Maddison could happily play out wide.

There’s a ton to be excited about at Spurs this season, and they will surely now have another fan down in Sao Paulo.

Lucas Moura’s move back to Brazil is likely to be similarly followed by Spurs fans who grew very fond of the forward in his time with them.

Moura may have rejected Wolves after leaving Tottenham, but his decision to return to his boyhood club Sao Paulo may even be applauded by their fans.