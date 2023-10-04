Tottenham have had some truly fantastic players throughout their history.

From Jimmy Greaves to Harry Kane to Gareth Bale, Spurs have been blessed to have some truly incredible footballers pass through their ranks in their history.

As you can imagine, picking Tottenham’s greatest ever player is a tough task, but it’s a task Younes Kaboul embraced on the Official Tottenham Hotspur Podcast.

Interestingly, Kaboul chose a striker as Spurs’ greatest player of all-time, but it wasn’t Kane or Greaves.

Indeed, instead, Kaboul named Dimitar Berbatov as Tottenham’s greatest player of all-time.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Berbatov Spurs’ best ever player

Kaboul shared who he believes Tottenham’s greatest ever player was.

“Who is the greatest ever Spurs player?” Kaboul was asked.

“Ever? I don’t want to give a player from back in the day. I know they’re legends, Paul Gascoigne, Glenn Hoddle, but I haven’t watched them. I would say Berba. Berba was special. On the top of my head now, I would say Berba,” Kaboul said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Most talented

It’s hard to argue that Berbatov is Tottenham’s greatest ever player. After all, he spent just two seasons at Spurs after signing for £11m from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, in terms of pure natural talent, Berbatov may well be the best Spurs have ever had.

He didn’t have the physical gifts of a Gareth Bale or the workrate of a Harry Kane, but he had this incredible way of playing with zero effort and still being able to bamboozle any defence.

Berbatov was a one of a kind footballer, he could do anything if he put his mind to it, but, half the time, he’d rather just strut around the pitch and take it easy, and we all absolutely loved him for it.

Whether or not you think he’s the greatest to ever play for Tottenham, one thing is for sure, there will never be another quite like Dimitar Berbatov.