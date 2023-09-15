Diogo Jota has the privilege of playing alongside some of the world’s greatest players.

From the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool to the likes of Rafa Leao, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo at international level, Jota has seen his fair share of talent in his time.

There are so many talented Portuguese players at the moment, and when speaking to That’s Football, Jota stated that there’s one Portuguese ace he’d really like to see at Liverpool.

Indeed, Jota says that he’d love Bernardo Silva to come to Liverpool, claiming that he’s one of the most intelligent players he’s ever seen.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota wants Bernardo at Liverpool

The attacker spoke highly of the Manchester City star.

“To talk about your international career as well. If there was one player you could bring to Liverpool from the Portugal setup who would it be?” Jota was asked.

“Bernardo, Bernardo Silva for me. Probably one of the most intelligent football guys I have known. The way he can hide the ball is special, I think I would go for him,” Jota said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Imagine him under Klopp

Bernardo Silva is undoubtedly one of the very best players in the world, but we can’t help but salivate at the idea of him playing under Jurgen Klopp.

Bernardo has immense technical ability, but he’s also got one of the most incredible engines we’ve ever seen, and that combination is perfect for a Klopp midfielder.

He can press just as well as he can pass, and if he came to Liverpool, he would be the jewel in the crown of this team.

Of course, it’s never going to happen as Man City would never greenlight this transfer, but from a pure footballing perspective, we’d love to see it.