We’re probably going through a golden generation of young players at Arsenal.

The Gunners have done an incredible job in terms of getting the most out of the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli in recent years, but the jewel in their crown is undoubtedly Bukayo Saka.

Saka is arguably one of the best players in the Premier League at the age of just 21, and while he’s possessed an incredible amount of natural talent, the player himself puts his success down to his education at Hale End.

Speaking to ESPN, Saka was quick to thank his coaches, while he also acknowledged how lucky he was to play alongside some truly special players, reserving particular praise for both Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

Nketiah and Nelson are special

Saka spoke highly of his peers.

“I feel like I was managed and pushed in the right way. I’m grateful to all the coaches I had over the years. It was nice to play with special players over the years. Eddie, Reiss, etc. You learn a lot from each other. When one is doing well, you support and encourage them. When you’re doing well, they support and encourage you. It’s like a family. You all look out for each other.”

Excellence breeds excellence

Nobody will argue that Bukayo Saka hasn’t overtaken both Nelson and Nketiah at Arsenal, but would he be where he is today without them? Who knows?

Let’s not forget, Nelson and Nketiah were making waves at Hale End before anyone even knew who Saka was, and their excellence in the academy probably pushed him on to be the best version of himself he can possibly be.

This is how an academy should work. A success story should spawn off countless other success stories, and in this scenario, it looks like Nelson and Nketiah have inspired Saka to become the player he is today.