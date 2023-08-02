‘Special’ £50m West Ham target has decided where he wants to play next season

There is more bad transfer news for West Ham as reports suggest that target Conor Gallagher would prefer to stay at his current club.

West Ham have been linked with Gallagher throughout the transfer window. The English international would be seen as one of the replacements for Declan Rice.

Now, reports have shared that West Ham have already had a £40million bid rejected for Conor Gallagher this summer window.

The same reports have suggested that Gallagher has indicated that he wants to stay at Chelsea and not move to West Ham.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher has indicated he wants to stay at Chelsea

The “special” midfielder is highly-rated by many, including England manager Gareth Southgate, who lately, has consistently selected the 23 year-old.

The midfielder, who is valued by Chelsea at around £50million, has top potential and showcased both his attacking and his defending qualities on loan at Crystal Palace.

The box-to-box midfielder was great at putting pressure on the opposition and managed eight goals and three assists.

With West Ham losing Declan Rice, someone like Gallagher would be a great signing to improve the current West Ham squad.

Right now, fans of the club may feel like they are somewhat in trouble. They battled relegation last season and now have lost Rice.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

With no signings yet, the squad are currently weaker than they were last season. With them also in the Europa League, this is poor planning from the club.

They need to get a move on sooner rather than later or it could be a very long season for the London club. Rice will be hard to replace.