‘Special’ £40m player up for sale again in January after West Ham tried to get him this summer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is likely to be up for sale again in January after West Ham tried to sign him this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet sharing an update on McTominay’s future following the end of the summer window.

West Ham moved to bolster David Moyes’ midfield options over the summer by bringing in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Of course, the Hammers offloaded Declan Rice for a fee worth £105 million as the midfielder completed a switch to Arsenal.

The East Londoners were also heavily linked with a move for Scott McTominay after Rice departed. Indeed, The Athletic claims they had a £30 million bid knocked back by United for the Scotsman.

But a fresh report claims McTominay is likely to be on the move in January.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

McTominay likely to be sold

The Evening Standard claims Fulham moved to sign McTominay on deadline day.

After seeing their move for the midfielder fail, McTominay is likely to be available once again in January.

The United ace has struggled for minutes over the past year under Erik ten Hag after the arrival of Casemiro.

United were clearly keen to keep hold of the midfielder for added depth over the summer.

But they have since moved to snap up Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see McTominay move on in January.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The ‘special’ midfielder was valued at around £40 million this summer.

At 25, McTominay will surely be keen to seek regular first-team football and West Ham would represent a good move for the Scotsman.

Indeed, he would be able to link up with his compatriot in Moyes while providing quality competition for the likes of Alvarez and Ward-Prowse.

It remains to be seen whether or not West Ham revisit their interest after seeing a bid turned down last month.