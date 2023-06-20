‘Speaking to people in the club’: Journalist says Spurs haven’t ruled out going and signing £5m player

Tottenham have not ruled out the idea of going and signing Clement Lenglet on a permanent deal this summer.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who has spoken to people at Tottenham who maintain that Lenglet is a name that remains in the club’s thinking.

Spurs bid farewell to Lenglet last week after his loan spell ended, but according to Gold that may have just been a formality and there could be plans to bring the Frenchman back.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of all of this is that Gold has heard suggestions that Lenglet could be available for less than £5m now.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lenglet still an option

Gold shared what he knows about the Barcelona defender on his YouTube channel.

“Do you know what, speaking to people in the club, they haven’t ruled out going back for Clement Lenglet. I know they did a farewell last week, and as a formality they included Lenglet, so he just left at the end of his deal. Barcelona want him out, and there have been suggestions that he could be available for as little as £4-5m now.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Not a bad option

Say what you will about Lenglet as a player, but you won’t get many better depth options for £5m.

Should Spurs go out and sign Lenglet to be a starter? Of course they shouldn’t but as a decent depth option in that left-sided centre-back role, they could do a lot worse for a lot more.

Lenglet isn’t going to take Tottenham to the next level, don’t get us wrong, but not every signing needs to be a gamechanger.

Spurs need a healthy squad packed full of talented players, and Lenglet can play a part in that.