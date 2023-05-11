‘Speaking to people at the club’: Journalist shares what he’s now being told about Spurs’ manager search











People within Tottenham Hotspur are very wary of repeating the mistakes of the summer of 2021.

As we all remember, back in 2021 Spurs had an absolute nightmare when it came to appointing a new manager, hopping between the likes of Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Erik Ten Hag before eventually settling on the bizarre appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, The Times’ Tom Allnutt has shared what he’s heard about Spurs’ managerial search, and he says that the club are really keen to avoid that same scenario playing out.

Spurs want to avoid 2021 fiasco

Allnutt shared what he’s heard.

“Spurs want to get their ducks in the row, I’ve said before that when speaking to people at the club they want to avoid the fiasco that was post-Mourinho. They want to avoid the idea that they have a leading choice and they bounce from one manager to the next and they’re losing control of the process,” Allnutt said.

Need to sort it soon

Tottenham are desperate to avoid this issue, but they need to get their managerial situation sorted soon or it could spiral out of control.

They’ve already lost out on Thomas Tuchel to Bayern Munich, while Mauricio Pochettino is set to head to Chelsea as well.

The appointment of Julian Nagelsmann could certainly calm things down around Tottenham, but, at the same time, Nagelsmann is stalling on speaking to Spurs due to their ongoing Sporting Director issues, so if he rejects Tottenham, the club are really in a bit of bother.

Tottenham want to look as though they have this element of control, but with so many issues going on at the moment, Spurs certainly don’t look like a club that know what their next step will be.

