Southampton will make bid for ‘incredible’ 27-year-old if any of their forwards leave this summer

Southampton plan to make a bid for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if they lose any of their forwards in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (16/7; page 61), which notes that Middlesbrough and Stoke City also have their eye on the 27-year-old.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Ross Stewart has been out for several months with an Achilles injury and looks set to miss the start of the new campaign. Nevertheless, it seems that he could get the chance to leave Sunderland before the window shuts.

Southampton eye Ross Stewart

The Sun on Sunday (16/7; page 61) reports that his deal at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of the coming campaign.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Both Middlesbrough and Stoke have their eye on the 27-year-old. But the report claims that Southampton will make a move for Stewart if they sell any of their forwards in this window.

When Stewart has been fit, he has been absolutely outstanding for Sunderland. He scored 26 goals to fire them to promotion out of League One in 2022.

And he followed that with 10 goals in 13 games in the Championship last season. Unfortunately, two long-term injuries severely limited his game-time for Tony Mowbray’s side.

It would potentially be a gamble for Southampton to make a move for Stewart given that he has been out for so long. But he is a player Russell Martin will know plenty about after managing in the Championship and League One previously.

And when he has played for Sunderland, he has often been ‘incredible‘. So he could be an outstanding signing for a Saints side which really lacked goals from their forward players last season.