‘Sources say’: Journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Ange Postecoglou’s training at Tottenham

In a matter of weeks, Ange Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Australian has got Spurs playing some incredible football and getting some incredible results so far, and we can’t help but wonder how he’s done it.

Of course, most of the hard work goes in on the training ground, but we’ve not really heard anything about what Ange’s sessions are like.

Indeed, information has been scarce about Spurs training under Postecoglou, but now, Dean Jones has shared what he’s heard from sources about the Australian’s training when speaking to GiveMeSport.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Postecoglou’s training is intense

Jones shared what he’s heard about the recent sessions at Hotspur Way.

“The sessions across pre-season were gruelling and remain intense now, sources say. Spurs are determined they can make a mark on the top four this season and their early performances are a reflection of those first few weeks that Postecoglou imposed his personality on the squad. Also, the high standards and dedication this squad have towards matching their new manager’s dreams,” Jones wrote.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Hard work equals success

It really isn’t surprising to hear that Postecoglou’s training is intense. After all, nobody ever got anywhere in this game without working hard.

Intensity is the name of the game in the Premier League these days, and it’s clear on the pitch that Postecoglou is taking no prisoners behind the scenes.

Spurs have started this season brilliantly, and if they can keep up this level of form, they will be serious challengers for a place in the top four this season.