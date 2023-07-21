‘Sources say’: Journalist drops update on future of Crystal Palace icon Wilfried Zaha

The latest news from journalist Rahman Osman is one that many Crystal Palace fans will like to hear.

He has provided an update on the Eagles’ pursuit to keep Wilfried Zaha

Journalist Osman, who works for LondonWorld.com, said: “Understand Crystal Palace are now increasingly confident that Zaha will snub other interest and stay in south London.

“Sources say he’s hinted recently in many ways he wants to continue. He wants assurance on the direction of the club”

Other reports have suggested that Zaha, who’s contract at Crystal Palace expired in June, has been offered a club-record £200k-a-week contract.

Zaha is technically a free agent, and other clubs around Europe are reportedly keen on him. This update will be good to hear but Palace fans will want his decision sooner rather than later.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Crystal Palace hoping to keep Zaha

It’s great news for Palace that they’re apparently confident the winger will sign a new deal at Selhurst this summer.

He has been a huge talisman for them and is a club legend. The 30-year-old has definitely been playing at a top level. You could argue he deserves to be playing for a club competing in Europe.

Despite this, he has showed his intent by apparently emphasising to the club that he wants them to show some ambition in the transfer window.

The club have been in the division for over a decade but have only finished in the top half once.

With other teams who have been promoted more recently finishing above them, they need to have a good summer to make sure they don’t fall behind.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

They have bright talents like Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure and Michael Olise. Keeping the experience and quality of Zaha would definitely help in their push for a top half finish.

If Palace do back Roy Hodgson then they could be a force in the division this season. No doubt a lot depends on the decision of Zaha.