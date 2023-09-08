‘Sources close to negotiations’: Romano drops transfer update that Arsenal fans will love

There was a lot of transfer interest around Arsenal defender Gabriel whilst the summer transfer window was open and Romano has provided an update on the player’s future and whether he was close to leaving.

Arsenal made some big signings as they look to battle again for the title like they surprisingly did last season.

This saw some players depart as they looked to generate some funds. Players like Folarin Balogun left this summer.

Gabriel was one linked with a move away and with the player not heavily involved at the start of the season it saw many wonder if the key player from last campaign could actually depart. In the end he didn’t and it is probably best for the club that he stayed.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

With lots on interest in the defender, the question will no doubt be raised by many wondering whether he will still have interest in the next transfer window. Arsenal fans will love this update as it means a key player is staying and the interest hasn’t caused any issues.

Romano tweeted the latest on Gabriel and said: “Arsenal never wanted to sell Gabriel Magalhaes this summer; never a concrete option despite interest from Saudi, not even a negotiation between clubs

“Not even for €200m!”, this was the comment from sources close to negotiations replying to Gabriel-Saudi links.”

This is a really big update and emphasised how key the £27m player is to the Gunners this season as they look to grow even stronger.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The fact that they wouldn’t even accept a huge amount like £171million emphasises that he is a key asset. It also makes sense as clubs wanted him late in the window and Arsenal would have had to find a replacement.

It looks like he will be an Arsenal player for many years. This is not a bad thing at all as Gabriel has massively improved and become ‘fantastic‘ under Mikel Arteta.