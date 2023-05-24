Source shares what Feyenoord's players actually think about Arne Slot as he nears Tottenham job











A source has shared what Feyenoord’s players think about Arne Slot as he closes in on the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Spurs seem to be edging towards naming a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure back in March.

Ryan Mason took charge earlier his month following a humiliating defeat to Newcastle United under Conte’s assistant, Cristian Stellini.

Tottenham face an uphill battle to secure a place in Europe next season, with a win needed at Elland Road on Sunday to guarantee a place in the Europa Conference League at least.

But Spurs seem to have found their man to guide them into the next campaign as Arne Slot has emerged as the front-runner for the job.

Now, The Daily Mail has shared what his Feyenoord players really think about him as he nears a move to north London.

What Feyenoord’s players think about Slot

The outlet notes that Slot is a man who ‘understands’ the psychology of modern-day footballers.

Slot offers his support to players who need it, but is equally happy to put his foot down when required.

The Dutchman likes to create a ‘siege mentality’ and places a ‘huge emphasis on team bonding’.

And one source told the Mail: “Players like him. He understands people, that’s his biggest strength.”

This will be refreshing to hear for Tottenham fans given how things worked out under Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Spurs need a manager who will unite the fans and players and create a harmonious atmosphere in the dressing room once again.

Tottenham have lacked this ever since Mauricio Pochettino left the club in 2019, but they will be hopeful that by appointing Slot they have landed on the right man again.

