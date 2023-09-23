Souness says Arsenal have a 24-year-old who’s getting ‘better and better’

Arsenal are preparing for a huge Premier League game on Sunday as they host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

Both the Gunners and Spurs have enjoyed bright starts to the season. As such, it should be an exciting high-quality encounter.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the table on 13 points, level with second-placed Tottenham, after four wins and a draw from five.

The Gunners will likely be slight favourites on paper as they’re playing at home and are further along in their project than Spurs.

That said, Ange Postecoglou has worked miracles to make Spurs competent again, and in a short amount of time too. They can’t be underestimated.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal received a boost in the shape of Martin Odegaard penning a new long-term contract.

The Gunners captain has committed his future to the club until the summer of 2028.

Graeme Souness, writing in the Daily Mail, is convinced that the best is yet to come from Odegaard.

“Arsenal do have some very good players in their team,” he wrote.

“Gabriel Jesus, back after two knee operations in 12 months, who is lively, aggressive, brave and can hopefully now just get on with his career.

“I really like Bukayo Saka – who is going to be a top player in our football for a decade, barring injury – and Martin Odegaard, who seems to be getting better and better.”

Our view

It’s crazy to think that, when Arsenal signed Odegaard – initially on loan – they were seen as taking a chance on the player.

His stock was amazingly high as a youngster, culminating in a move to Real Madrid, but he was being somewhat wasted there.

Arsenal subsequently snapped him up before subsequently buying him, and he has gone from strength to strength.

And to think he’s just 24, with his best years ahead of him, it’s a scary proposition for opponents.