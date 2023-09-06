‘Sounds bonkers’: Pundit says Spurs star’s already worth £90m; and he’d take him over 24-year-old Arsenal man

Darren Bent has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could easily demand £90 million for James Maddison, and admitted that he would have him over Kai Havertz if given the choice.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as Maddison continues to attract plaudits following a superb start to life at Spurs. The 26-year-old has taken little time to establish himself as the club’s talisman.

Certainly, many are suggesting that James Maddison may well be the signing of the summer across the Premier League. It is almost remarkable to think now that Tottenham paid £45 million to sign him from Leicester City.

Bent thinks Tottenham could already ask for £90 million for Maddison

Maddison has been a superb performer in the Premier League for several years now. And you would imagine that Leicester would have got themselves out of trouble had he been fit for the entirety of last season.

Bent insisted that Tottenham could now double their money if they sold the England international. And the Arsenal fan went on to admit that he would take him over Kai Havertz.

“For James Maddison, I think it’s a bargain, even at £45 million. It sounds bonkers, it’s a bargain,” he told talkSPORT.

“Easy, because he’s been that good, that impressive,” he replied when it was suggested that Maddison could now be worth £90 million.

“Maddison,” was his simple reply when asked to pick between the Spurs and Arsenal attacking midfielders.

There are definitely going to be a number of teams within the Premier League wondering why exactly they did not make a move for Maddison when they had the chance.

Tottenham finished outside the European places last year. And of course, there was plenty of speculation from the off about the future of Harry Kane. So it would not necessarily have been an easy task for Spurs to sell the move to Maddison.

But when you consider some of the other moves which happened this summer – including the £65 million Arsenal spent on Havertz – there are not too many deals which could represent better value for money so quickly.

Certainly, if Havertz’s turmoil at Arsenal continues, there may well be some Gunners fans who wonder why they did not target Maddison before he made the switch to Spurs.