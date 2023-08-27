‘Sort of Thierry Henry’: Sky pundit loved what one Newcastle player did in first-half against Liverpool

Andros Townsend has compared the finish from Anthony Gordon in Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool to something Thierry Henry would do as he praised the winger’s composure once through on goal.

Townsend was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 27/8; 17:25) at half-time after the Magpies youngster had given Eddie Howe’s side the lead during a bizarre first-half at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon was one of the stars of the show against the Reds. The winger was certainly the comfortable victor in his battle down Liverpool’s right flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gordon won the free-kick which seemingly saw Alexander-Arnold given his final warning. And the 22-year-old was the player to capitalise on the Reds star’s mistake when he let a pass from Mohamed Salah run under his foot.

Townsend lauds Anthony Gordon after Newcastle goal

It allowed Gordon to run through on goal. And after a couple of touches, the wide-man was able to slide the ball past Alisson to break the deadlock.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Obviously, much of the focus at the break was on the half Alexander-Arnold endured. But Andros Townsend made sure to praise Gordon for the work he does when he gets onto the ball.

And his assessment included quite the claim concerning who Gordon reminded him of as he put the ball into the net with his right foot.

“He does very well here, because you can see his first touch takes him onto his left foot, and you think it’s going to be a punt,” he told Sky Sports.

“But then, he’s able to run his body round, sort of Thierry Henry it and get a bit of finesse on it.”

It was a real statement of a performance from Gordon. He simply tormented Alexander-Arnold, making the absolute most of the 24-year-old being on that yellow card.

It was Gordon who slid the ball into Alexander Isak before the challenge which led to Virgil van Dijk being sent off. And it did appear that Alexander-Arnold was completely aware that he just could not touch the Newcastle starlet.

It has taken Gordon a little time to get going on Tyneside. But he is definitely now finding his feet and looking like the part in Eddie Howe’s side.

He was superb while he was on the pitch on Sunday. And it seems more than likely that Alexander-Arnold will not be the last full-back to have a nightmare against him.