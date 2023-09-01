‘Sorry Liverpool fans’: Journalist suggests really bad transfer news could hit Liverpool today

We could be in for a cagey few hours on deadline day at Liverpool.

Indeed, while Liverpool fans may be focused on the impending arrival of Ryan Gravenberch, there’s one story bubbling beneath the surface that we just can’t ignore.

Mohamed Salah is continuously being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, you simply can’t write off the idea of Salah making this late move to Saudi Arabia, with Jones claiming that he’s had that point reiterated to him on a number of occasions.

Salah could move

Jones shared what he knows about Salah.

“Don’t write of Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad just yet. Don’t write it off just yet. Liverpool don’t want to sell him but if that offer actually lands everything changes and we actually find out how Mo Salah actually feels about that transfer. I’ve had that told to me several times. So, sorry Liverpool fans, I know that’s not what most of you want to hear, but we could have the biggest deal we’ve ever had on deadline day still to come,” Jones said.

Disaster

Liverpool have done plenty of good work so far this summer, but it could all be undone if Salah leaves at the death.

The Egyptian is, undoubtedly, Liverpool’s most important player, and if he goes the Reds will be in a very sticky situation to say the least.

Of course, money talks in this game, so a deal could happen, but we really can’t understate how much this situation would affect Liverpool if Salah were to go.