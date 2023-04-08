‘Sorry’: 30-year-old Tottenham player has apologised to Antonio Conte after he was sacked











Speaking to Sky Sports, Heung-Min Son has sent a message to Antonio Conte after he was sacked by Spurs.

The South Korean was taking part in a rather fun segment on Sky where he had to pick a number of prompt cards out of a hat and answer some questions.

However, at one point he was blindsided by a question about his former manager, being asked what message he would like to send to Conte if he could speak to him now.

Son says that he would wish his former boss all the best, before issuing an apology to the Italian, stating that he takes big responsibility for his departure, stating that he should have played much better than he has done this season.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Son apologises

The attacker sent Conte a message via Sky Sports.

“First of all I would say all the best. And secondly I would say I feel sorry that it’s happening because I take a big responsibility because the expectation of me is to do a lot better than I have done, so yeah,” Son said.

Owning up

Son is right, his poor form has contributed to Spurs’ position this season and, ultimately, Conte’s departure, but, of course, he’s not been the only problem.

Indeed, there are a number of Spurs players that you could point the finger at, but it’s good to see that Son is owning up to his mistakes and taking the initiative to apologise.

Whether or not Conte is actually owed an apology is up for debate, but Son clearly feels guilty about how he has played this season.

Luckily, the 30-year-old has a chance to turn things around over the next nine games and help Spurs into the top four.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

