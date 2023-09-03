Son Heung-min was furious with 24-year-old Tottenham teammate during Burnley win

Tottenham Hotspur might have recorded a fantastic win against Burnley, but Son Heung-min wasn’t happy with Manor Solomon yesterday.

Clinton Morrison was covering the match for Soccer Saturday and witnessed a thriller at Turf Moor.

An early goal from Lyle Foster put the pressure on Ange Postecoglou’s side but they responded brilliantly.

A Son Heung-min hat-trick was the highlight of the day but James Maddison continued to impress in midfield.

Postecoglou made one big change to his front line, bringing in Manor Solomon for Richarlison.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Brazilian finally found the back of the net against Fulham but Spurs didn’t appear to miss him yesterday.

Solomon recorded two assists against Burnley, setting up Son twice, but the South Korean still wasn’t happy with him.

There was one particular moment where the 24-year-old’s decision-making really let him down.

Son mad with Solomon against Burnley

Speaking about Son’s first goal of the day, Morrison said: “What a finish this is from Son [Heung-min] to be fair, it’s a brilliant goal.

“It’s a long ball that’s over the top, Son goes in, he plays it to [Manor] Solomon and Solomon plays it back to Son.

“He’s at a tight angle, he just dinks it over [James] Trafford, fantastic finish.

“Solomon had to pass it to him because before that he should have been playing it to Son and he didn’t play it to Son.

“Son was going mad at him. Fantastic goal from Son, 1-1.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Solomon more than made up his poor decision against Burnley by helping Son get off the mark for the season.

It will be interesting to see if Postecoglou sticks with this front three going forward.

Richarlison will be pushing to start after the international break as will new signing Brennan Johnson.

That competition should push Tottenham’s players to play better and better going forward.

Spurs are in a fantastic position right now and have started brilliantly under their new manager.

They will want to continue that trend when they host Sheffield United in two weeks.