Son Heung-min has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘amazing’ away supporters after yesterday’s win at Turf Moor.

Tottenham put in a five-star performance against Burnley as they thrashed Vincent Kompany’s men 5-2.

Son bagged a stunning hat-trick to grab his first goals of the season after taking Richarlison’s place in the side up front.

The 31-year-old got Spurs back on level terms in the 15th minute after Lyle Foster had given Burnley and early lead.

And while speaking to Spurs Play after yesterday’s win at Turf Moor, Son praised Tottenham’s away supports for their incredible support after the team fell behind.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Son on Tottenham’s away fans

Son was asked about the away support at Burnley and heaped praise on the travelling fans.

“I’m so grateful,” the Spurs skipper said. “We could feel that from minute one, even when we went 1-0 down they were behind us and supporting us, amazing.

“Even the players were tired from the journey but I’m very happy that they came all the way here and supported us in the amazing way they did today.

“The players should feel this and should take more responsibility to make them happy because it’s a long journey like we did today.

“Great performance, make them happy – this is what we’re looking for in the future.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

After falling behind, Tottenham really stepped things up and began to dominate the game at Turf Moor.

Son got them back on level terms before Cristian Romero produced a spectacular long-range finish to hand them a lead heading into the break.

Spurs turned on the style in the second half as Son grabbed another two goals and James Maddison scored with a well-taken finish from the edge of the box.

The Tottenham supporters could be heard loud and clear throughout the game as Ange Postecoglou’s name rang out from the away end.

It’s easy to understand why the Spurs fans are signing Postecoglou’s name after yet another brilliant display in the league.

Tottenham have bounced back from Tuesday’s League Cup exit at Fulham and the international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for them.