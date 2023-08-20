Son Heung-min says Tottenham have a 20-year-old youngster who’s just like him

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has labelled youngster Pape Matar Sarr a ‘little Sonny’.

Son spoke to Spurs Play after yesterday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United and was asked about Sarr’s display.

The 20-year-old bagged his first-ever goal for Tottenham on Saturday evening with a well-taken finish.

Sarr has impressed under Ange Postecoglou so far and was given the nod over Oliver Skipp after the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

And Son Heung-min has claimed that Sarr reminds him of a younger version of himself.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Son on Sarr

Speaking to Spurs Play, Son said that Sarr is always laughing and admitted he enjoys spending time with the midfielder.

“I would say he’s little Sonny, he just reminds me of when I joined Spurs,” Son said. “He’s always laughing with good energy.

“He brings really positive energy, he’s a happy guy and I think that’s why I’m always around him.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sarr made an impact at Spurs last season as he got a few opportunities under Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini.

The Senegalese midfielder started in a Champions League knockout clash against AC Milan and starred alongside Oliver Skipp.

He found opportunities hard to come by thereafter, but he seems to be thriving with Postecoglou in charge.

The youngster plays football with a smile on his face and it’s no surprise to hear Son draw comparisons between himself and Sarr.