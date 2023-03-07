Son Heung-min says Antonio Conte return is amazing for Tottenham











Son Heung-min has praised the Tottenham Hotspur coaching staff, but admitted that the return to the touchline of Antonio Conte is going to give Spurs an amazing boost – in comments reported by Football London.

It has been a difficult time for Conte of late. He has spent much of the last few weeks back in Italy as he recovers from surgery.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

In his absence, Cristian Stellini has been the public face of the dug-out. Stellini started well, overseeing some important victories. However, Tottenham have lost their last two games. They are now out of the FA Cup. And they have left the open for their rivals in the race for the top-four.

Son pleased to have Conte back

So the news that Conte is back on the touchline for Wednesday’s Champions League tie with AC Milan is a real boost. Certainly, Son has suggested that his return is really good news for the team as they look to overturn a narrow deficit.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“It is important. I am glad to have him sitting next to me. He is back and bringing good energy for the team,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“When he was not here the staff did a good job but obviously when the boss is not here it is different. Yesterday we could feel the energy, and his passion, again. With him on the touchline the players will be more comfortable and he will give us an amazing boost and an amazing energy.”

It is going to be a defining period for Conte at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As reported by The Athletic, his contract is set to expire in the summer. And there are doubts over whether he will stay in North London.

It is a complicated situation. Conte has probably had one of his toughest years away from the pitch. And that will factor into any decision he makes about his future.

Spurs have also had a disappointing time. They currently remain in the Champions League. And you would not be surprised to see them reach the quarter-final this week.

However, it is hard to argue that they have moved forward this season. And with many of the sides below them capable of doing a lot better than they have done this year, Tottenham could have another tough task on their hands next year.

The next few weeks may provide a better clue of what the future may hold for Conte at Tottenham.