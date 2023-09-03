Son Heung-min now says 26-year-old Tottenham player is a ‘joy to watch’

Son Heung-min has singled out James Maddison for praise after Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Burnley yesterday.

Spurs picked up an impressive 5-2 win at Turf Moor after going behind during the early stages of the game.

Son netted a brilliant hat-trick, while James Maddison and Cristian Romero also got amongst the goals.

Maddison continued his brilliant start to life at Tottenham and has now registered four goal involvements in as many Premier League appearances.

And it’s fair to say that Son is a huge admirer of his new teammate and told Spurs Play that Maddison is a ‘jot to watch’.

Son on Maddison

Speaking to Tottenham’s media team after yesterday’s emphatic win, Son was asked about Maddison’s display.

“This is special from him,” Son said. “In that position when he shoots, I was already celebrating because his right foot is a joy to watch.

“The passing, the movement, the way he sees the game I think he’s very clever so I think he controls the game on the ball and even off the ball.

“I’m very happy, he’s always stepped up and I think he’s been playing fantastic this season.”

Maddison scored Tottenham’s third of the afternoon with a well-taken finish from the edge of the box after Destiny Udogie won the ball back high up the pitch.

The 26-year-old has slotted in seamlessly at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou and has already been named as one of the club’s vice-captains.

Of course, Tottenham’s new captain Son stole the show yesterday with a brilliant hat trick.

But Maddison has already established himself as a key part of this Spurs side and although it’s early days, he looks like one of the signings of the summer.