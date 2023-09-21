Son Heung-min now reacts after hearing news coming out of Tottenham yesterday

Son Heung-min has sent a message of support to his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Ivan Perisic after the club confirmed the winger has picked up an injury yesterday.

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury (ACL) to his right knee.

The 34-year-old picked up the injury during a non-contact training session and is set to undergo surgery.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has since claimed that Perisic faces a five to six-month spell on the sidelines.

It’s a significant blow for Spurs given Perisic has proven to be an important squad player for Ange Postecoglou so far this season.

And his Tottenham teammates have rallied around him after the news, including club captain Son Heung-min.

Son sends message to Perisic

Son took to Instagram on Thursday morning and posted a heartfelt message of support to Perisic.

He wrote: “Brother, we feel for you so much. We feel your pain too.

“I’ll be waiting for you, already a great player, to come back even stronger than ever.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

While Perisic was unlikely to become a regular starter this season, he’s proven to be a useful option from the bench.

Indeed, the Croatian veteran provided an assist in Tottenham’s stunning comeback win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Postecoglou boasts a wealth of attacking options and is set to be boosted by the return of Bryan Gil soon. But Perisic provides Spurs with a different type of forward player and a unique skill set, particularly his ability to pick out his man in the box.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou should have the required depth to deal with Perisic’s absence, especially after signing Brennan Johnson.