Son Heung-min now makes claim about Ange Postecoglou’s training sessions at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-min has admitted that Ange Postecoglou’s training sessions have been really difficult so far.

Son Heung-min was speaking at a fan forum last night alongside Ange Postecoglou and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a near-perfect start to life as Tottenham boss and currently has the North Londoners sitting second in the Premier League table.

The Aussie boss has completely transformed Spurs’ style of play after four years under more pragmatic managers.

Of course, the early-season success won’t have come around by luck and Postecoglou has clearly worked hard over the summer to prepare his Spurs squad for the new campaign.

And Son has offered some insight into the atmosphere behind the scenes at Tottenham, as well as Postecoglou’s training sessions.

Son makes claim about Postecoglou’s training sessions

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official YouTube channel, Son spoke at a fan forum on Tuesday evening.

The new Spurs skipper was asked about the atmosphere in the dressing room. But he went on to claim that Postecoglou’s training sessions have been ‘really hard’ for him and his teammates.

“The changing room, the club, the stadium, the vibes are really, really positive,” Son said. “For example, today I had a doping after training and even the guys came in and said ‘Wow, they’ve changed the vibe’.

“Because last year they turned up and probably saw us down so I think today they came and said ‘The vibe is much better than last year and looks really positive’.

“This is what we’re looking for. Obviously, when you’re positive you play with confidence and obviously you perform well.

“The players are definitely working hard because the training sessions are really hard. They’re playing to win, they want to give something back to our fans because they know what this means.

“Definitely the vibe is really, really good and positive which is very good at the moment.”

It certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear Postecoglou’s sessions have been gruelling for the Tottenham players.

Spurs haven’t enjoyed such a promising start to the season by chance and their fitness levels were on display for all to see as they bagged two goals in stoppage time on Sunday.