‘Something’s happened’: Paul Merson reckons 49-year-old manager’s agent has used Tottenham











Paul Merson thinks that Thomas Tuchel’s agent has used Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the German manager as a way to get the Bayern Munich job.

Merson was discussing the managerial change at the Allianz Arena, and he reckons that Tuchel’s agent may have rushed Bayern into sacking Julian Nagelsmann by threatening to take his client to Spurs.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (1/4/23 12:15PM), Merson gave his verdict on the change at Bayern and Tuchel’s agent perhaps making a few calls.

Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Tuchel’s agent used Tottenham

Merson gave his verdict on this situation.

“Call me a pessimist It screams to me that the agent of Thomas Tuchel has called up Bayern Munich and said ‘we’ve talked to Tottenham, Tottenham are interested’ and Bayern have gone ‘woah, wait a minute’ and then bang he’s gone. Why would it happen so quickly? Something’s happened,” Merson said.

Smart move

We can’t say for sure whether or not this is the case, but if this indeed is what has happened at Bayern, then Tuchel’s agent needs to be commended.

Indeed, this is a stroke of genius.

With all due respect to Tottenham, which team would you rather manage at the moment? A Bayern side that is heading into a Champions League quarter-final and are favourites to win the Bundesliga, or Tottenham, a club where the Sporting Director has just been banned from football, the star player could be leaving and the top four race is going to be very tight.

If Tuchel’s agent has indeed managed to use Spurs to get his client into the Bayern hotseat, then we can’t knock his business acumen at all.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Show all