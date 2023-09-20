Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, but, in all honesty, the Gunners haven’t been firing on all cylinders just yet.

Indeed, they keep on winning games by just one goal, and, in another world, they’d have drawn at least three of their opening five matches.

Something just isn’t clicking at Arsenal right now, and according to Eamon Dunphy, speaking on his podcast, there is something lacking in this team.

Interestingly, the pundit questioned the quality of players in this Arsenal side, claiming that he isn’t sure if Martin Odegaard and a couple of the defensive players at Arsenal are good enough.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Odegaard not good enough

Dunphy gave his verdict on the £30m man.

“There’s something lacking in the team. Just, I don’t know what it is. The quality of the players. Odegaard the midfield player, a couple of the defenders, I’m not sure if they’re good enough. They don’t look as potent as Liverpool or Manchester City,” Dunphy said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Seriously?

We can’t help but question this.

Dunphy knows a good player when he sees one. He was the top pundit in Ireland for years, but if he doesn’t rate Odegaard, we have to question his judgement.

The Norwegian has everything you would want from a creative midfielder. He’s brilliant on the ball, he scores goals, and he has an incredible eye for a pass.

Odegaard is arguably Arsenal’s best player, and the fact that anyone could watch this Arsenal side and claim that the Norwegian doesn’t look good enough is perplexing.