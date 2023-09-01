There’s just as much excitement as there is nervousness at Anfield on transfer deadline day.

On one hand, the Reds appear to be on course to sign a new midfielder in the shape of Ryan Gravenberch in the coming hours, but, at the same time, there have been constant rumours about Mohamed Salah heading to Liverpool.

According to David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Liverpool still don’t plan on selling Salah, but he has now been told to prepare himself for some fireworks around this situation in the last 24 hours, claiming that something has changed with Salah at Anfield.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Fireworks

Ornstein shared what he knows about Salah now

“A lot of this will depend on Salah now. If he does kick up a fuss and the offer comes in, Salah would need to show some unhappiness. His agent this month said he wouldn’t have signed the new contract a year ago if they didn’t want to say but clearly something has changed. It’s not as easy as just walking off in a strop at Stamford Bridge. I’ve given up predicting, but the view on Merseyside at Anfield is that he’s not going anywhere, but do they truly know?” Ornstein said.

“Someone said to me ‘just prepare yourself for some fireworks in this last 24 hours around the Mo Salah situation’.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Surely not

There are deadline day twists and then there’s this.

If Salah leaves Liverpool in the final hours of the transfer window it will truly be one of the most insane stories we’ve ever seen.

The Egyptian is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s best players, so for him to up sticks and leave for Saudi so late in the day would be truly shocking.

As Ornstein says, this is one to keep an eye on.