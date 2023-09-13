Arsenal gave it their all in the summer transfer window.

Indeed, the Gunners broke their transfer record by signing Declan Rice for £105m, while that arrival was supplemented by the signings of both Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal still have some work to do before they can be considered on the same level as a team like Manchester City, but according to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, there could be another big signing in the pipeline for next summer.

Indeed, Watts says that Arsenal will definitely look to improve their striking options next year, and if they are to do something big next summer, it will be in that department.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Big striker incoming?

Watts suggested Arsenal could be signing a big-name striker next year.

“No, I absolutely agree, if they’re going to do something big next summer it’s going to be a striker. That’s the area they will definitely look to improve. I think they need to improve it as well. Maybe not improve on what they’ve got, but improve their options, it would be nice to have another different option as a central striker.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Plenty of options

Arsenal may well be in the market for a new striker next summer, and there are certainly a few good options out there.

Indeed, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Ivan Toney and, dare we say it, Kylian Mbappe will all potentially be looking for new clubs next year, and if Arsenal pick any of those up, they will be making a statement.

Of course, a year is a long time in football and a lot could change between now and then, but this seems to be a situation to keep a serious eye on.