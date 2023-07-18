Marco Silva was very much open to taking the West Ham job earlier this summer.

The east London club were reportedly considering parting ways with David Moyes at the end of the season, but, ultimately, they have decided to stick with the Scot after their Europa Conference League triumph.

At the time, Silva was strongly linked with a move to the London Stadium, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, the 46-year-old manager would happily have considered the West Ham job if he was offered that opportunity.

Silva would’ve considered West Ham

Jones shared what he knows about the Fulham manager.

“He’s clearly keeping his options open, that doesn’t seem to be in doubt at this point. Someone told me about the West Ham job that he would have seriously considered that offer which bothered me a bit at the time, I didn’t like that, but with the Saudi Arabia stuff he had a genuine offer and he didn’t go there,” Jones said.

An option

West Ham should keep this option in the back of their minds throughout next season.

Of course, every Hammers fan will be hoping that they’re not facing a managerial change anytime soon, but after losing Declan Rice and faltering in the league last season, the reality is that it may not take long for Moyes to come under a bit of pressure.

If Moyes ultimately does have to go, Silva is right there as an option, and after a fantastic campaign with Fulham, he could be a great option for the east London club if they are indeed looking for a new gaffer soon.