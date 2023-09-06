The transfer window may be over, but Arsenal do still have some deadwood to shift at the Emirates.

Indeed, there’s been lots of talk about Nicolas Pepe potentially getting a move away from Arsenal in the coming days, while Cedric Soares has also been earmarked as a player who may not have a future at the Emirates.

While Cedric has been linked away from Arsenal, according to James Benge, speaking on Inside Arsenal, the Portuguese defender is actually someone Mikel Arteta really liked both as a player and as a person, stating that he’s known to be very good in the dressing room as well.

Arteta a fan of Cedric

Benge shared what he knows about the 32-year-old.

“He’s someone Arteta likes as a player and a person. He’s a good dressing room guy, those are the boxes I was running through in terms of this defender they didn’t get. Someone who can plug a gap and is a solid guy around the squad, Cedric is as good as anyone to give you that, so I wouldn’t be rushing to terminate his contract,” Benge said.

Not a bad option

Cedric may not be the best player to ever step through the doors at the Emirates, but he really isn’t a bad option for Arsenal this season.

The Gunners need defensive depth, so what’s wrong with a player who can play both full-back roles and has bags of Premier League and international experience?

He’s not played for Arsenal since December last year, but perhaps he could now come back into the fold a bit.

Yes, he’s not the greatest player in the world, but if Arsenal find themselves in a bind at full-back, he’s a better option than an unproven youth player in the middle of a title race.

Don’t be shocked if Cedric still has a bit of a part to play at Arsenal this term.