In something of a surprising update it has been claimed that Gabriel Magalhaes could end up leaving Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Dean Jones has noted that Arsenal are now going to focus on outgoings after they sew up deals for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

A number of players have been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey continuously linked with moves elsewhere.

However, according to Jones, there is some doubt around the future of Gabriel Magalhaes, with the journalist claiming that the defender could well end up leaving as clubs are sniffing around.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel’s uncertain future

Jones shared what he knows about the defender.

“Once these three transfers are confirmed they will pause and assess where they’re at and what outgoings there will be. They need to iron a few thinks out, there are a few uncertain situations,” Jones said.

“There has been a bit of uncertainty around Gabriel, a couple of clubs have been sniffing around his situation, I think the likelihood is that he stays at Arsenal, but there is some uncertainty that could come around again and if they lose him they would have to sign a new centre-back.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Surely not

Surely Arsenal won’t be selling Gabriel this summer.

The Brazilian was one of their most consistent performers this season, and it was only a few weeks ago that Fabrizio Romano was telling us that the centre-back was considered ultimately ‘untouchable’ at the Emirates.

Gabriel is way too important for Arsenal to consider selling him, and with a lack of left-footed defenders on the market at the moment, we’d be shocked if this departure went ahead.